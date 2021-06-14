UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned and denounced the “Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ targeting of a school” in Saudi Arabia’s Asir with an explosive-laden drone, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Sunday.

The UAE reiterated that these recurrent systematic terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms, according to WAM.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense in Asir region said a Houthi drone had landed on a school without causing any injuries, according to a statement.

Civil defense authorities had received a report that a projectile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis had fallen on a school in Asir.

WAM reported that the UAE urged the international community to take an “immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies.”

The continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region, the statement on WAM added.

