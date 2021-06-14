US condemns Houthi drone attack on school in Saudi Arabia

The United States Monday lambasted the Iran-backed Houthis for a drone attack that targeted a school in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

“Such attacks threaten civilians, including school children,” the State Department said in a tweet.

Saudi Arabia’s civil defense in the Asir region said a Houthi drone had landed on a school without causing any injuries, according to a statement on Sunday.

The Houthis have continued their cross-border attacks on civilian targets inside Saudi Arabia and have escalated their offensive on Marib, one of the Yemeni government’s last strongholds in the north since the Biden administration eased pressure and removed the group from Washington’s terror blacklist.

But in a sign of frustration, Biden officials and the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on several Houthi figures despite removing three senior officials from the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list shortly after Joe Biden became president.

The most recent Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia drew condemnation from the regional and international community.

“We strongly condemn the Houthi drone attack that struck and damaged a school in the Asir Region of Saudi Arabia,” the US said Monday. “We join other nations in condemning the attack and call on the Houthis to commit to a lasting ceasefire.”

Led by US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking, Washington has increased its efforts to end the yearslong war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, among others, has expressed a willingness to end the war and has put forward proposals for ending the conflict. Nevertheless, the Houthis remain uncommitted to reaching a solution, and US officials have repeatedly stated that this was the case.

