Women can register for Hajj with other women without male guardian: Saudi ministry

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj announced on Sunday that women can now register for the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage without a male guardian.

“Those wishing to perform Hajj will have to register individually. Women can register without a mahram (male guardian) along with other women,” the ministry explained in an infograph.

The Kingdom will limit this year's Hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 residents and nationals living in Saudi Arabia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced in a statement Saturday.

Requirements and procedure of registration for #Hajj2021 via the electronic portal for domestic pilgrims. https://t.co/gdLeLpzKf8 pic.twitter.com/U3r11sKwct — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 13, 2021

“In light of what the whole world is witnessing from the continuing developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new mutations, Hajj registration will be limited to residents and citizens from inside the Kingdom only,” the ministry said.

Those who are between the ages of 18-65 and are fully vaccinated, have received their first dose at least 14 days prior, or those who are vaccinated and have recovered from a COVID-19 infection are allowed to register.

The registration portal will be launched on June 13 at 1 p.m.

