GCC says Iran missile program should be addressed in nuclear talks

Gulf foreign ministers said on Wednesday US-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal should take into consideration Tehran’s ballistic missile program and stressed the need to include Gulf Arab countries in the dialog.

The remarks came during a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial council meeting in Riyadh.

