Saudi Arabia, UAE sign MoU in aviation security

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) and the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in aviation security, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The MoU aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of aviation security, which will contribute to the modernization of the administrative, organizational, operational, and technical fields of the industry,” according to SPA.

The agreement between Saudi Arabia and the UAE covered the exchange of experiences, developing and improving civil aviation security infrastructure, and applying best practices and applications used in the field of software systems.

The MoU was signed by GACA’s President Abdulaziz al-Duailej and the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Director General Saif al-Suwaidi.

Read more:

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council meeting takes place remotely