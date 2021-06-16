Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US envoy for climate

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Riyadh on Wednesday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two sides reviewed international efforts exerted to confront climate change, according to SPA.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince and the US envoy discussed the Kingdom’s climate change initiatives, which tackle reducing emissions and preserving the environment, namely the “Saudi Arabia Green Initiative” and the “Middle East Green Initiative.”

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that, as our pioneering role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will act to lead the next green era,” the Crown Prince said during the announcement of the initiatives in March.

Both initiatives will include several projects, including the planting of 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia in the coming decades.

