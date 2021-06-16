Top US diplomat for Yemen heading to Saudi Arabia for ceasefire talks

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Yemen is heading to Saudi Arabia this week for talks on reaching a “comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire” in Yemen, the State Department said Tuesday.

“US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia on June 15-17 where he will meet with senior officials from the Governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as well as UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. Throughout the trip, Special Envoy Lenderking will discuss the latest efforts to achieve a comprehensive, nationwide ceasefire, which is the only way to bring Yemenis the relief they so urgently need,” the statement read.

This will be Lenderking’s seventh publicized trip to the region since being appointed by Biden to increase diplomatic efforts in an effort to end the yearslong war.

Despite easing pressure and lifting terror designations on the Iran-backed Houthis, the group continues to block regional and international efforts to end the war.

Lenderking’s trip also comes after a recent trip to Sanaa by Omani officials who have played a critical mediating role in Yemen.

“The United States also recognizes Saudi Arabia’s efforts to advance implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, which is essential to stability, security, and prosperity in the south of Yemen,” Tuesday’s statement from Washington said. “Additionally, Special Envoy Lenderking will continue to press for the free flow of essential commodities and humanitarian aid into and throughout Yemen.”

