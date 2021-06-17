Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s civil defense in Asir region said a Houthi drone had landed on a school without causing any injuries, according to a statement.

Read more:

Houthis launch drone targeting school in Saudi Arabia’s Asir, no injuries reported

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait: State TV

US Treasury imposes sanctions on smuggling network funding Yemen’s Houthis