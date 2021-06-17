.
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said on Thursday.

“We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia’s civil defense in Asir region said a Houthi drone had landed on a school without causing any injuries, according to a statement.

