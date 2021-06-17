US officials condemn Iran-backed Houthis for blocking peace efforts in Yemen

US officials have condemned the Iran-backed Houthis for continuing to obstruct progress towards peace in Yemen.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is in Saudi Arabia this week to follow up on his efforts to broker a ceasefire between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, who have been engaged in a yearslong war.

Despite increased diplomatic efforts by the US and the United Nations, coupled with several regional proposals, the Houthis remain adamant on blocking peace efforts.

#USEnvoyYemen Lenderking & @USEmbassyYemen Chargé Westley discussed the importance of progress on the Riyadh agreement w/KSA Amb to Yemen @mohdsalj. They condemned the Houthis' increasingly brutal attacks against civilians in Marib & the Houthis’ obstruction to the peace process. — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) June 16, 2021

Lenderking met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen late Wednesday to discuss the Riyadh agreement, which was meant to help reach a solution in Yemen.

The US diplomat condemned the “Houthis’ increasingly brutal attacks against civilians in Marib & the Houthis’ obstruction to the peace process,” a tweet from the State Department said.

Lenderking also met with the Yemeni premier and expressed hope that the Yemeni cabinet would return to Aden soon. “Lenderking reiterated the importance of the free flow of goods - especially fuel - through Hodeidah port and throughout Yemen.”

