Arab Coalition intercepts seven Houthi drones heading towards southern Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition said it intercepted seven explosive-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards southern Saudi Arabia.

The coalition successfully intercepted the drones in Yemeni airspace and the attempt to attack the Kingdom was thwarted, according to a statement.

The Houthis’ deliberate and hostile attempts to attack Saudi Arabia constitute as a war crime, the coalition said.

The coalition added that it will be taking the necessary operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from any hostile attacks.

The attempted attack less than 24 hours after Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait.

