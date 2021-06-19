UAE congratulates Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi for presidential election win

The United Arab Emirates congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran’s presidential election on Saturday.

“We wish for the Islamic Republic, and for our bilateral relations, stability, continuity and prosperity,” Vice-President and de facto Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a statement tweeted by Dubai’s media office.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also sent a message of congratulations, state news agency WAM reported.

Iran’s ultra-conservative cleric Raisi won 62 percent of the presidential election votes counted so far, officials said Saturday after Raisi’s rivals conceded defeat.

Raisi won more than 17.8 million votes out of 28.6 million ballots counted, far ahead of the second-placed candidate Mohsen Rezai, who won 3.3 million votes, election office chairman Jamal Orf said on state television after Friday’s vote.

