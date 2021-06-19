.
.
.
.
UAE congratulates Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi for presidential election win

Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks with journalists before the start of the last election debate, in Tehran, Iran June 12, 2021. Ayoub Ghaderi/YJC/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Ebrahim Raisi speaks with journalists before the start of the last election debate, in Tehran, Iran June 12, 2021. (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran’s presidential election on Saturday.

“We wish for the Islamic Republic, and for our bilateral relations, stability, continuity and prosperity,” Vice-President and de facto Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a statement tweeted by Dubai’s media office.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also sent a message of congratulations, state news agency WAM reported.

Iran’s FM Zarif says Raisi is new elected president Middle East Iran’s FM Zarif says Raisi is new elected president

Iran’s ultra-conservative cleric Raisi won 62 percent of the presidential election votes counted so far, officials said Saturday after Raisi’s rivals conceded defeat.

Raisi won more than 17.8 million votes out of 28.6 million ballots counted, far ahead of the second-placed candidate Mohsen Rezai, who won 3.3 million votes, election office chairman Jamal Orf said on state television after Friday’s vote.

The official said in televised remarks that Raisi had so far won 17.8 million votes. The official said more than 28 million Iranians out of 59 million eligible voters had cast ballots.

