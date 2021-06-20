.
Arab coalition destroys explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen’s Houthis

Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Saudi defense intercept explosive-laden drone.

Reuters

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had destroyed a drone launched by Iran-backed Houthi movement towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported.

On Saturday, Saudi air defenses had intercepted 17 armed drones the coalition said were launched by Houthis towards the kingdom.

Read more:

US officials condemn Iran-backed Houthis for blocking peace efforts in Yemen

Al-Qaeda in Yemen kidnaps six government security officers: Official

Two Guantanamo Bay prisoners, both Yemenis, win release after 17 years

