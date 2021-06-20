Arab coalition destroys explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen’s Houthis

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said on Sunday it had destroyed a drone launched by Iran-backed Houthi movement towards the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported.

On Saturday, Saudi air defenses had intercepted 17 armed drones the coalition said were launched by Houthis towards the kingdom.

