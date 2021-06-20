.
Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry warns against ‘bogus’ campaigns, registration links

A Saudi Arabian police officer monitors screens displaying the Grand Mosque, at the 911 monitoring center, ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the city of Mecca on Aug. 6, 2019. (AP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah warned citizens and residents against dealing with “bogus” Hajj campaigns and registration links that are not listed in the ministry’s official site, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

The ministry also warned all citizens and residents not to be lured by undocumented, unofficial advertisements and to immediately report any party claiming to provide permits to perform Hajj this year.

The online Hajj portal for domestic pilgrims, which was put in place by the ministry to receive Hajj applications from citizens and residents for this year, is the only way to book the services of companies and institutions for authorized domestic pilgrims, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdel-Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, said.

The ministry said that over 500,000 applications for those wishing to perform Hajj this year have been received since June 3. The deadline to apply is June 23. The results of the accepted applicants will be announced on June 25.

Saudi Arabia will limit this year's Hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 residents and nationals living in the Kingdom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced earlier in a statement.

“In light of what the whole world is witnessing from the continuing developments of the coronavirus pandemic and the emergence of new mutations, Hajj registration will be limited to residents and citizens from inside the Kingdom only,” the ministry said.

