Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses late on Saturday destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17, according to the Arab Coalition.

The coalition said two further drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom, one of which was aimed towards the city of Najran. All of these were intercepted and destroyed.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa.