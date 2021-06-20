.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones

Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
A screenshot shows the moment a Houthi explosive drone was intercepted by Saudi Arabia’s air defenses. (Supplied)
Terrorism

Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English and agencies

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses late on Saturday destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17, according to the Arab Coalition.

The coalition said two further drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while eight drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom, one of which was aimed towards the city of Najran. All of these were intercepted and destroyed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO Biden gifts Russia’s Putin Aviator sunglasses used by US military, NATO
EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list EU adds US, Lebanon, others to COVID-19 safe travel list
Top Content
US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president  US-sanctioned judge Ebrahim Raisi named new Iran president 
Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercept Houthi drones hours after foiled attack
UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia UAE to ban entry of travelers on flights from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Namibia
Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program Israel says Iran’s new President Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear program
Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19 Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91 from COVID-19
Turkey receives 5 million more doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-9 vaccine Turkey receives 5 million more doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-9 vaccine
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More