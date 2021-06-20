.
UAE’s Abu Dhabi Police warns against fraudulent calls requesting bank data

A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates’ Abu Dhabi Police warned against fraudulent calls requesting banking details, the official WAM reported Saturday.

WAM added that the police “warned against fraudulent calls claiming to be from the UAE Central Bank and a text message in the name of Abu Dhabi Police as proof of the correctness of the information that requests banking details of client.”

Abu Dhabi Police also warned of spam links that led to fraudulent websites, including small text messages that pretend to be government institutions.

The police repeatedly warned against sharing bank details, as scammers use this information to withdraw funds from individuals’ bank accounts.

“The Abu Dhabi Police also advised the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, including bank account or bank card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs, CVV (Card Verification Value) number or passwords, affirming that bank employees and banks would never ask for such information.” WAM reported.

The WAM report added that Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to report any suspicious calls or texts received.

