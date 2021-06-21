Dubai Customs foils cocaine smuggling attempt of 9.6 kg at DXB airport

Dubai Customs seized an estimated 9.6 kilograms of cocaine at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 on Monday.

The government body reported that the drugs were “concealed skillfully in the inner lining of three bags” belonging to a passenger from a “foreign country.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our inspection officers suspected this passenger who had three pieces of luggage with him. At the checkpoint, the passenger denied carrying any illegitimate goods, but he looked confused and his body language showed he was not telling the truth,” said the airport terminal’s acting manager, Khalifa bin Shahin.

.@DXB Terminal 3 inspection officers seized around 9.6kg of #cocaine, which were concealed skillfully in the inner lining of three bags that belong to a passenger coming from a foreign country. #DrugAbuse #BorderSecurity #smuggling pic.twitter.com/XgTatK5NeN — جمارك دبي | Dubai Customs (@DubaiCustoms) June 21, 2021

The inspectors searched the passenger’s bags where they found the drugs. The passenger was subsequently handed over to the police, he added.

“Our priority is to safeguard our society from the perils of drugs. Despite the creative tricks some passengers use to hide prohibited materials, our highly trained inspectors and advanced systems can thwart all smuggling attempts,” the acting director said.

Dubai Airport is known for its state-of-the-art technology and effective security systems.

Dubai Customs previously seized 56 kilograms worth of illegal drugs, including 11.9 kilograms of marijuana and 9.6 kilograms of cocaine between January and March 2021.

Over the time period, 3,951 illicit pills were confiscated and the airport completed 8,900 customs declarations.

“The UAE is a global example to follow in combating drugs and safeguarding the society from their hazards,” director of passenger operations at Dubai Customs was quoted as saying in a statement released on Monday.

“Dubai Customs plays a vital role in this through its advanced infrastructure and highly trained inspection officers following the wise vision of the emirate’s leadership,” he added.

Read more:

Dubai Airshow to take place under capacity restrictions: Organizer

Dubai’s Emirates restricts UK flights to Heathrow, Birmingham amid travel curbs

Dubai Customs seizes 56 kg of illegal drugs from airports in Q1 2020