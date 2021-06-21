Dubai ruler directs to hold 80 pct of litigation hearings virtually by end of 2021

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Justice to permanently hold 80 percent of litigation sessions virtually before the end of 2021, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported Sunday.

“The UAE has succeeded in adopting virtual litigation systems during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister, said in a tweet.

“Today, we directed the Ministry of Justice to turn 80 percent of litigation hearings to virtual sessions on a permanent basis before the end of 2021. Our goal is to be the fastest, the best and the fairest in judicial services,” he added.

WAM reported that the Dubai ruler said the UAE aims to expand government services relying on holistic digital solutions in a way that enables the litigation system to continue to ensure social justice despite besetting challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has turned the COVID-19 challenges into unprecedented opportunities for growth and development and secured qualitative jumps in developing the country’s vital sectors and digitizing services.

