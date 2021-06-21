.
Qatar receives credentials of Saudi ِArabia's ambassador to Doha

Qatar’s foreign minister receives the credentials of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Doha Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud. (Twitter)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Qatar’s foreign minister on Monday received the credentials of Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Doha Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar welcomed the Ambassador, noting the deep historical ties that bind the two brotherly countries in all fields, and the interest and keenness of the wise leadership in the two brotherly countries to strengthen them at all levels, and to serve the common interests of the two brotherly countries,” SPA said.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain had agreed in January to end the boycott imposed in mid-2017 and restore political, trade and travel ties with Doha. Riyadh has taken the lead among the four in re-establishing relations.

With Reuters.

