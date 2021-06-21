Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inaugurated eight housing and medical projects for Ministry of Defense’s personnel in several regions in the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

SPA said the projects are a part of a new development projects implemented and carried out by the Kingdom’s defense ministry, with a total cost of over four billion riyals ($1.07 billion).

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Six housing projects with a total of 3,797 housing units will be developed.

The units are located in the housing project in King Saud Air Base in Hafr al-Batin, the Armed Forces housing in the Northwestern Region, the housing project for families of King Salman Center for Mountain Warfare in al-Taif, the Armed Forces housing project in Sharorah, as well as the Armed Forces housing project in Jazan, and the Armed Forces housing project in the Eastern Region.

SPA added that the Crown Prince also inaugurated several medical development projects, including the establishment of a cardiology center at the Armed Forces Hospital in the Northwestern Region, with a capacity of up to 130 beds.

The Prince Sultan Armed Forces Hospital in Madinah was also expanded, increasing its capacity to 100 beds, and adding ten more units for the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The hospital’s operations rooms have also been equipped with the latest medical equipment and departments for emergency, radiology, laboratories, pharmacy and a blood bank, SPA reported.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia will offer five-year industrial licenses to ensure stability of sector

Saudi Arabia convicts citizen, expat in $1.6 mln money laundering scheme