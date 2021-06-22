Iran-backed Houthis launch explosive drone toward Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

.
A screenshot shows the moment a Houthi explosive drone was intercepted by Saudi Arabia’s air defenses. (Supplied)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi militia toward the southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition confirmed in a statement.

The coalition confirmed that the Iran-backed Houthis continue its attempts to target civilians and civilian objects. It also coalition stressed that it takes operational measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure objects from hostile attempts.

The latest attack on Tuesday comes two days after Saudi Arabia’s air defenses destroyed six armed drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia towards the kingdom, bringing the total it intercepted during the day to 17.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa.

