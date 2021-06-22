.
KSrelief supervisor general, UNHCR representative discuss humanitarian projects

Supervisor General of KSrelief, Abdullah al-Rabeeah, and the Regional Representative of UNHCR GCC, Khaled Khalifa. (SPA)
Supervisor General of KSrelief, Abdullah al-Rabeeah, and the Regional Representative of UNHCR GCC, Khaled Khalifa. (SPA)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Abdullah al-Rabeeah, met with the Regional Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States, Khaled Khalifa, on Monday in Riyadh, the official SPA reported.

“The meeting reviewed relief and humanitarian projects being implemented by KSrelief in countries in need, especially Yemen, and the Saudi efforts towards Yemeni and Syrian refugees and Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh,” according to SPA.

The two sides also discussed ongoing joint programs by KSrelief and UNHCR.

Al-Rabeeah and Khalifa discussed challenges facing implementation of programs and ways to overcome them, SPA reported, adding that Khalifa praised KSrelief’s “pioneering humanitarian work and its service to refugees around the world, expressing his pride in the strategic partnership between the center and UNHCR.”

