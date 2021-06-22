Saudi Arabia reports 1,479 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,479 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 12 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 476,882, and the death toll to 7,703, according to the Ministry of Health.

The recoveries rose by 920 to 458,048.

There are 11,131 active coronavirus cases, 1,487 of which are critical cases.

The Kingdom has adminstered 16,730,397 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

