Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses Iran’s nuclear program with IAEA chief

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discussed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief “the importance of imposing the necessary mechanisms for a rapid and comprehensive inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites,” the foreign ministry wrote in a tweet on Monday.

During the meeting, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and IAEA’s Rafael Grossi discussed the most prominent developments towards the Iranian nuclear program and the importance of imposing the necessary mechanisms for a rapid and comprehensive inspection of all Iranian nuclear sites and to stop Iranian violations and policies of international laws and norms that destabilize the security and stability of the region and the world.

The two sides also discussed the importance of adhering to the application of international atomic energy standards in order to stimulate growth and progress to achieve sustainable development globally, in addition to discussing the most prominent developments on the regional and international arena.

The meeting was also attended by Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan al-Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Austria.

