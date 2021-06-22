.
UAE sends 20 ambulances with equipment to support Palestinians in Gaza: WAM

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Monday sent 20 ambulances carrying essential emergency, security and safety equipment to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Border Crossing to support Palestinians, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

According to WAM, the aid was organized by the country’s humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), with the aim of supporting Gaza’s health sector and improve Palestine’s humanitarian conditions.

“The UAE always seeks to support the humanitarian efforts to assist the Palestinian people under the current circumstances, which require everyone’s solidarity to enable them to overcome their harsh social conditions, through providing for their needs, especially for women and children,” according to a statement on WAM.

The country also sent 960 tons of urgent medical and food supplies to 20,000 families in Gaza earlier in June.

In January, the UAE sent 808 tons of aid to Gaza, WAM added, to “provide for the basic needs of Palestinians and improve their living conditions.”

