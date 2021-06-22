Violator arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region for distributing hashish

An Ethiopian was arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region for distributing hashish, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

The authorities also found in his possession 1096 amphetamine tablets.

The official spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Captain Mohammed al-Nujaidi, said that the “proactive security follow-up of the activities of criminal networks that smuggle narcotic drugs into the Kingdom” led to his arrest, according to SPA.

He was arrested in Balqarn Governorate in the Kingdom’s Asir region.

