Dubai Airport’s Terminal 1 reopens, welcomes first passengers in 15 months

Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D welcomed its first passengers on Thursday morning with the arrival of flynas flight XY201 from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. It comes after a 15-month temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1.2 billion Concourse D opened in February 2016 as the home terminal of DXB's 65 plus international carriers and is linked to Terminal one by an airport train.

The reopening of the facility will see the phased return of carriers over the next few days from Terminals 2 and 3, as the hub prepares for an anticipated increase in traffic during the summer holidays. The facility provides services for more than 18 million passengers annually.

The facilities were closed on March 25, 2020 following the partial suspension of operations at DXB as part of the measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

