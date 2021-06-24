.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia announces end of Hajj registration with over 500,000 applicants

Pilgrims arrive to King Abdulaziz Airport for the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
Pilgrims arrive to King Abdulaziz Airport for the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia announces end of Hajj registration with over 500,000 applicants

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Thursday announced the end of the registration period via the online portal for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage, adding that 558,270 people have applied to perform the Muslim pilgrimage.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry said the second phase of registration and selection of packages will start on Friday, June 25.

Of the 558,270 that applied for this year’s Hajj, 59 percent were male applicants, while 41 percent were female.

Three percent of applicants were under the age of 20, while 26 percent were from the 21-30year-old age group, and 38 percent of all applicants were from the 31-40 age group, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry added that 20 percent of applicants belonged to the 41-50 age group, and 11 percent to the 51-60 age group, while only two percent of those who applied were over the age of 60.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia announced it will limit this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to 60,000 residents and nationals living in the Kingdom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry warns against ‘bogus’ campaigns, registration links

Socially distanced robots serve Mecca holy water ahead of Hajj

More than 450,000 people in Saudi Arabia apply to perform Hajj

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible? COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: who’s responsible?
Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel Saudi Crown Prince inaugurates housing, medical projects for defense personnel
Top Content
US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union US seizes 33 websites used by Iranian radio and television union
Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted Saudi Arabia to launch STC Bank, Saudi Digital Bank after necessary licenses granted
Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran Two journalists killed in bus crash in northwest Iran
Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung Massive manhunt underway in India after thieves steal cow dung
Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive Houthi drones targeting southern region
Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far Is it safe to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines? Here’s what we know so far
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More