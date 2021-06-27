Arab Coalition intercepts three drones, ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia

The Arab Coalition has intercepted three explosive-laden drones and one ballistic missile launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Coalition stressed that the Houthi militia is deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects.

The Coalition stressed that its forces are taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.

