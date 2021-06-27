Saudi air defense intercepts Houthi drones launched towards Khamis Mushait

.
Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
A screengrab of Saudi air defenses intercepting and destroying Houthi drones. (Supplied)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted two explosive-laden drones that were launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said on Sunday.

The Houthis continue to deliberately target civilians and civilian objects, the coalition added.

The coalition is taking the necessary measures to deal with the militia’s attacks on the Kingdom, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Iran-backed group has launched ballistic missiles and explosive-laden drones towards Saudi Arabia multiple times in recent months, most of which have been thwarted, according to Saudi authorities.

