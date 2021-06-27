.
.
.
.
Yemeni army says forces destroyed Houthi drones, armored vehicles in Marib

An army personnel carrier is positioned at the site of a police barracks, which was bombed by al Qaeda insurgents in al-Mahfad in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23, 2014. Picture taken May 23, 2014. To match Insight YEMEN-CAMP/ REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
An army personnel carrier is positioned at the site of a police barrack in al-Mahfad in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan May 23, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The Yemeni army on Sunday said its forces destroyed two drones that belong to the Iran-backed Houthi militia while the Arab Coalition destroyed several of the militia’s armored vehicles.

Fighting between the internationally-recognized Yemeni forces and the Houthis intensified on Sunday, according to local sources.

The Iran-backed group has continued its offensive in Marib, despite the United States and the United Nations calling for an end to the violence.

Earlier this month, US officials condemned the Houthis for continuing to obstruct progress towards peace in Yemen.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking visited Saudi Arabia to follow up on his efforts to broker a ceasefire between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.

Lenderking met with the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen to discuss the Riyadh agreement, which aims to reach a solution in Yemen.

The US diplomat condemned the “Houthis’ increasingly brutal attacks against civilians in Marib & the Houthis’ obstruction to the peace process.”

