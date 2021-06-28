.
Saudi Arabia’s FII to take place on Oct 26-28 with focus on investing in ‘humanity’ 

Saudi men are seen next to a logo of the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the opening ceremony of the fourth annual conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum, the Future Investment Initiative (FII), will take place on October 26 to 28 this year in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh under the theme of ‘Invest in Humanity’.

The annual event brings together a selection of experts and industry leaders to explore new ways to address society’s challenges and plan towards taking action to solve them.

“By leveraging the enormous economic opportunities that will lie ahead in the post-COVID era, we will also catalyze the changes needed to achieve an equitable, prosperous future for all,” Yasir al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the FII Institute board of trustees and governor of the Public Investment Fund, said in a statement.

Silhouettes of Saudi men are seen during the opening ceremony of the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
The most recent edition of FII, which took place in January 2021 both in-person and online, featured 200 speakers and thousands of attendees from 130 countries.

“As the world acknowledges the need for sustainable change, investors and leaders are looking for the right avenues to contribute in a way that creates both value and impact,” said FII Institute CEO Richard Attias.

“The Neo-Renaissance of the global economy, which we explored in January during the fourth edition of FII, is now emerging, and the FII fifth anniversary edition will be a unique call to action,” he added.

Saudi Arabia to inoculate those aged 12 to 18 with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s FII signs MoU with Amundi focusing on environmental research

Saudi tech startup Jahez picks HSBC for IPO

