Saudi Arabia’s FII to take place on Oct 26-28 with focus on investing in ‘humanity’ 

The fifth edition of Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum, the Future Investment Initiative (FII), will take place on October 26 to 28 this year in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh under the theme of ‘Invest in Humanity’.

The annual event brings together a selection of experts and industry leaders to explore new ways to address society’s challenges and plan towards taking action to solve them.

“By leveraging the enormous economic opportunities that will lie ahead in the post-COVID era, we will also catalyze the changes needed to achieve an equitable, prosperous future for all,” Yasir al-Rumayyan, Chairman of the FII Institute board of trustees and governor of the Public Investment Fund, said in a statement.

The most recent edition of FII, which took place in January 2021 both in-person and online, featured 200 speakers and thousands of attendees from 130 countries.

“As the world acknowledges the need for sustainable change, investors and leaders are looking for the right avenues to contribute in a way that creates both value and impact,” said FII Institute CEO Richard Attias.

“The Neo-Renaissance of the global economy, which we explored in January during the fourth edition of FII, is now emerging, and the FII fifth anniversary edition will be a unique call to action,” he added.

