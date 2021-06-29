.
Society of Autism Families and Theater and Performing Arts Commission sign MOU

An MOU is signed between the Society of Autism Families and the Theater and Performing Arts Commission. (Supplied)

The Society of Autism Families signed a memorandum of understanding with the Theater and Performing Arts Commission on Monday to train and support the theatrical team for people with disabilities.

The agreement states that a theatrical team will be formed, made up of individuals with autism along with training on how to work with those with autism on stage.

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission will also help increase awareness and its support for those with autism through social media and other methods.

According to the group’s website, the Society of Autism Families thrives to help the Autism sector in Saudi Arabia by supporting and coordinating efforts to all entities through a scientific approach and by working together.

The Saudi Culture Minister and vice president of the Society of Autism Families were present at the signing ceremony.

