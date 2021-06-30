.
Saudi defense forces intercept explosive Houthi drone targeting Kingdom: Coalition

Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Malki, speaks during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s defense forces have intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis targeting the Kingdom’s southern region, the Arab Coalition said on Wednesday.

“The Houthi militias continue attempts to deliberately target civilians,” the Coalition said in a statement, adding that operational measures are being taken to “protect civilians and deal with the imminent threat.”

The Arab Coalition has previously said the hostile and deliberate attempted attacks by the Houthis to target Saudi Arabia constitute war crimes.

