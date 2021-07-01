.
Arab Coalition downs explosive-laden Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace 

Another drone sent by Houthis to target Saudi Arabia was destroyed
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Arab Coalition downs explosive-laden Houthi drone in Yemeni airspace

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition on Thursday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone that belongs to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemeni airspace as it was heading towards Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis continue to deliberately launch attacks on civilians and civilian objects, the coalition added in a statement.

The coalition said it was taking the necessary operational measures to ensure that civilians are protected and to deal with the imminent Houthi threat.

Houthi missiles hit key city in Yemen, killing three people, including child Gulf Houthi missiles hit key city in Yemen, killing three people, including child

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s defense forces intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone launched by the Iran-backed group targeting the Kingdom’s southern region.

The Arab Coalition has previously said the hostile and deliberate attempted attacks by the Houthis to target Saudi Arabia constitute war crimes.

