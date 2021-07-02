.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen parties to implement Riyadh Agreement provisions

This file photo taken on April 4, 2019, shows a Saudi flag flying at the new Saudi consulate headquarters in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (Illustrative photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen parties to implement Riyadh Agreement provisions

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has called on the parties to the Riyadh Agreement to respond urgently to what was agreed upon following the meeting of representatives of the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council to discuss the completion of the deal.

And a report published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi authorities stated that “in continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts since the signing of the Riyadh Agreement to achieve security and stability in Yemen and to push all parties to accept political solutions instead of differences and quarrels, representatives of the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council were gathered in Riyadh to discuss completing the payment. implementing the Riyadh Agreement.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was agreed between the two parties to stop all forms of escalation (political, military, security, economic, social, and media), according to a mechanism agreed upon by the two parties to stop the escalation.

Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia ended division between Yemenis via Riyadh Agreement Gulf Yemeni PM: Saudi Arabia ended division between Yemenis via Riyadh Agreement

In this regard, Saudi Arabia indicated that “the political and media escalation and the subsequent political and military appointment decisions by the Southern Transitional Council are inconsistent with what was agreed upon between the two parties.”

Saudi Arabia also called on the parties to the Riyadh Agreement to “respond urgently to what has been agreed upon, discard differences and work with the agreed mechanism, and give priority to the public interest to complete the implementation of the rest of the provisions of the agreement to unite the ranks of the various segments of the Yemeni people, prevent bloodshed and bridge the rift between its components, complete its path to restore its state, security, and stability, and support efforts Reaching a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.”

The Kingdom stressed that “the return of the Yemeni government formed in accordance with the Riyadh Agreement is a top priority.”

Saudi Arabia also reiterated its continued support for the Yemeni government, in which the Southern Transitional Council participates.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 4.5 mln captagon pills hidden in oranges
Top Content
Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson Carlos Ghosn Japan escape team told authorities they worked with Michael Jackson
US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship US court rules Britney Spears’ father to retain guardianship
Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Amal-Hezbollah alliance in Lebanon is weaker than advertised Amal-Hezbollah alliance in Lebanon is weaker than advertised
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More