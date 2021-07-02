Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen parties to implement Riyadh Agreement provisions

Saudi Arabia has called on the parties to the Riyadh Agreement to respond urgently to what was agreed upon following the meeting of representatives of the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council to discuss the completion of the deal.

And a report published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi authorities stated that “in continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts since the signing of the Riyadh Agreement to achieve security and stability in Yemen and to push all parties to accept political solutions instead of differences and quarrels, representatives of the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council were gathered in Riyadh to discuss completing the payment. implementing the Riyadh Agreement.”

It was agreed between the two parties to stop all forms of escalation (political, military, security, economic, social, and media), according to a mechanism agreed upon by the two parties to stop the escalation.

In this regard, Saudi Arabia indicated that “the political and media escalation and the subsequent political and military appointment decisions by the Southern Transitional Council are inconsistent with what was agreed upon between the two parties.”

Saudi Arabia also called on the parties to the Riyadh Agreement to “respond urgently to what has been agreed upon, discard differences and work with the agreed mechanism, and give priority to the public interest to complete the implementation of the rest of the provisions of the agreement to unite the ranks of the various segments of the Yemeni people, prevent bloodshed and bridge the rift between its components, complete its path to restore its state, security, and stability, and support efforts Reaching a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen.”

The Kingdom stressed that “the return of the Yemeni government formed in accordance with the Riyadh Agreement is a top priority.”

Saudi Arabia also reiterated its continued support for the Yemeni government, in which the Southern Transitional Council participates.