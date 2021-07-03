Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea

The Arab Coalition on Saturday said it foiled an imminent attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia using two booby-trapped boats off the coast of the Hodeidah port in Yemen.

The coalition was able to destroy the boats off the coast of the As-Salif village before the Houthis carried out their operation, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-backed group continues to threaten maritime navigation and international trade in the southern Red Sea, the Arab Coalition said.

The Houthis also continue to violate the Stockholm Agreement by planning hostile attacks from the Hodeidah governorate, which is currently under their control, the statement added.



The Stockholm Agreement, which was signed by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Houthis in December 2018, called for the withdrawal of troops on both sides from the major port city of Hodeidah.

The move was supposed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Yemenis suffering from famine. However, the Houthis continue fail to uphold their end of the agreement on the pullout.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen

Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer

US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department