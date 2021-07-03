.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea

A tug boat (L) ferries members of a Houthi delegation to attend a meeting of a committee overseeing a U.N.-led peace deal that will be held on board a U.N.-chartered ship off YemenÕs port city of Hodeidah September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A tug boat (L) ferries members of a Houthi delegation to attend a meeting of a committee overseeing a UN-led peace deal that will be held on board a UN-chartered ship off Yemen's port city of Hodeidah September 8, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition on Saturday said it foiled an imminent attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia using two booby-trapped boats off the coast of the Hodeidah port in Yemen.

The coalition was able to destroy the boats off the coast of the As-Salif village before the Houthis carried out their operation, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-backed group continues to threaten maritime navigation and international trade in the southern Red Sea, the Arab Coalition said.

The Houthis also continue to violate the Stockholm Agreement by planning hostile attacks from the Hodeidah governorate, which is currently under their control, the statement added.

The Stockholm Agreement, which was signed by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Houthis in December 2018, called for the withdrawal of troops on both sides from the major port city of Hodeidah.

The move was supposed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Yemenis suffering from famine. However, the Houthis continue fail to uphold their end of the agreement on the pullout.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen

Yemeni model abducted by Houthis tried to commit suicide in jail: Lawyer

US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice New app offers UAE residents easy access to legal advice
Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue Crisis control mode: No one outside of Lebanon plans to come to the rescue
Top Content
US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department US ‘beyond fed up’ with Iran-backed Houthis: State Department
Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission Saudi bans citizens from travel to Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam without prior permission
Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen Saudi Arabia intercepts ‘hostile air target’ launched by the Houthis in Yemen
All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official  All US, NATO troops left Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base: Official 
China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington
US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More