Kuwait Emir says he has had successful medical checkups: KUNA

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah gestures during a parliament session. (AFP)
Reuters

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah said, on a call with his crown prince, that he has had medical checkups that were successful and will continue checkups, the Kuwait news agency reported on Monday, citing a statement from the Emiri Diwan.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in Kuwait last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

