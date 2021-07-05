.
Saudi Arabia targeting 330 million airline passengers a year by 2030, official says

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines resumes operating its international flights to 30 international destinations around the world after the Kingdom’s decision to lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad took effect. (SPA)
Reuters

Saudi Arabia is aiming to more than triple the number of passengers traveling through the kingdom’s airports to 330 million a year by 2030, up from 103 million in 2019, an aviation official said on Monday.

The official was speaking at an event in Saudi Arabia on the kingdom’s recently announced National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, which includes setting up a new national airline.

