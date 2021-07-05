UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families

The government of the United Arab Emirates announced that it will begin to grant the Golden Visa to outstanding high school graduates and their families, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The Golden Visa, which is also available to investors, entrepreneurs and talented individuals, offers ten years of residency within the UAE.

To be eligible for the visa, graduates from both public and private schools will need to have a high school diploma with a grade average of at least 95 percent (or equivalent).

In addition, university students from both inside and outside the country can apply for the long-term visa if they have a cumulative average of at least 3.75 (GPA) or equivalent in specific scientific disciplines.

If the criteria are met, the student will be able to also extend that visa to their family.

Students can apply for the Golden Residency through the Emirates Foundation for School Education. It is required that twelfth grade students looking to apply will need to be from schools that follow the UAE education ministry’s curriculum and have a success rate of approximately 91 percent, WAM reported.

