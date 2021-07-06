.
.
.
.
Gulf Air plane evacuated in Kuwait after ‘minor incident’ on landing

Gulf Air’s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain April 27, 2018. (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
A file photo of a Gulf Air plane at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain April 27, 2018. (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Passengers and crew onboard a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain were evacuated at Kuwait International Airport on Monday after what the airline described as a “minor incident” during landing.

All 62 passengers and 7 crew onboard flight GF215 from Bahrain to Kuwait were safely evacuated from the aircraft and escorted to the airport terminal, the airline said on Twitter.

“We are currently working with the authorities to identify the cause of the incident.”

