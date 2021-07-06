.
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman. (Supplied)
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman held several high-level meetings in Washington during a visit Tuesday, while the US pledged its support for the Kingdom.

Prince Khalid is the most senior Saudi official to visit Washington since President Joe Biden took office in January.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said he had met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and that discussions would touch on Iran’s malign activity in the region, among other topics.

Prince Khalid met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Miller earlier.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that US officials “reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s right” to defend its territory and its people from cross-border attacks.

Saudi Arabia faces daily attacks from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

During the meeting between Prince Khalid and Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Kirby said the US official reaffirmed the US-Saudi defense relationship. The pair discussed efforts to end the war in Yemen, while Kahl thanked Prince Khalid for his positive work with US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.

Secretary Austin expressed the US commitment to Washington's defense relationship with Saudi Arabia, Kirby added.

Separately, the State Department said that Prince Khalid would visit Foggy Bottom to meet with officials on Wednesday.

