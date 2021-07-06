.
US extends Temporary Protected Status for Yemen immigrants

Children play at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Marib, Yemen April 5, 2021. Picture taken April 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

The US government on Tuesday extended Yemeni eligibility for a humanitarian program that grants deportation relief and work permits to immigrants already in the United States who cannot safely return to their home countries.

The renewed designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will allow approximately 1,700 Yemenis to keep their status through March 3, 2023, and allows an estimated 480 additional Yemenis to apply, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

“Yemen continues to experience worsening humanitarian and economic conditions that prevent individuals from safely returning to their homes,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

Mayorkas cited the ongoing armed conflict, lack of access to food, water, and healthcare, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic's worsening of the economic and humanitarian situation as among the reasons for the decision.

