Dubai surgeon uses new, non-invasive tech to locate breast cancer growth

A surgeon in Dubai is using a brand-new technique for surgical imaging to pinpoint cancerous, non-palpable breast tumors.

“This state-of-the-art new reflector offers cancer sufferers a real advantage – not only does it allow for more effective surgical intervention in terms of tumour location and removal, but any procedure that reduces time between breast surgery and radiation treatment can make a tangible difference to people’s recovery,” Dr. Taghreed al-Mahmeed was quoted as saying in a statement released on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The new internal radar reflector, which helps doctors more accurately locate cancerous growth, is placed under the skin via a small needle.

This ensures that if the patient were to go into surgery, the surgeon would only remove what is necessary from the breast as the new technique also enables them to determine the depth of cancerous growth.

In addition removing tumors more efficiently, the new technology is less invasive and highly accurate, reducing the chance of a second surgery and any associated delays in follow-on, life-saving treatment such as radiation therapy.

The technique uses a more focused, concentrated surgical incision, which provides the most ideal post-surgery cosmetic outcome for the patient.

Al-Mahmeed has been using the technique at Dubai’s Al Zahra Hospital.

The US board certified, Bahraini/Emirati surgeon, who is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, specializes in non-invasive cancer surgeries for women and is one of the country’s few surgeons who is licensed to use the new technology, created by US firm Cianna Medical.

“I am delighted to be able to offer this revolutionary new medical technique to women here in the UAE. Throughout my career I have always strived to adopt the latest global best practices, technologies, and methods to help my patients increase their survival chances,” she added.

Read more:

UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective

UAE logs 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths in 24 hours

Lebanon’s medicine importers warn of serious foreign drugs shortage