Emirates tops UAE’s Recommended Rankings Index for 2021: Survey

Emirates is first on a list of the United Arab Emirates’ most recommended brands, a new poll revealed. Dubai’s flag carrier airlines’ top ranking follows its strong showings in YouGov’s 2020 Best Brand Rankings.

Emirates hit a Recommend score of 91.4 percent.

The rankings are based on the research company’s Brand Index which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. Every brand in the rankings had a minimum sample of 300 and was tracked for at least 6 months.

As travel restrictions eased in the country, many flight services resumed operations. Alongside Emirates, Etihad Airways also makes an appearance resting at 5th in the top 10.

Amidst new launches, both iPhone and Samsung Galaxy strengthened their brand advocacy among customers. iPhone placed second on the list and Samsung Galaxy took the seventh spot.

The increased appetite for health & fitness during the pandemic gave a boost to the demand for sportswear and apparels across the globe. Three leading brands made the list: Adidas is placed third, Nike fourth and Skechers in ninth.

Almarai’s proclamation to be world’s first brand to obtain a Pandemic Prepared Certification from AIB International for its food safety practices amidst the pandemic won customers, and helped land it eighth position in the rankings.

Emaar and Burj Al Arab completed the UAE top 10 rankings.

YouGov also revealed the brands that made the greatest improvement to their Recommend score among customers over the past 12 months.

The improvers list in UAE was dominated by airlines and destinations, reflecting the building appetite for a holiday among residents.

IndiGo noted the biggest uplift to its Recommend score, from 49.2 last year to 61.6 this year. flydubai and Air Arabia make an appearance on this list too.

With the rapid rollout of the vaccination drive across the UAE, restrictions have eased and consumer confidence to pursue leisure activities has grown. A'l Bahar at the Corniche Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Reel Cinemas and Yas Island Abu Dhabi all fared well among their customers and secured a place on the list of improvers.

