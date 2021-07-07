.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, US envoy discuss Yemen developments

Prince Khalid bin Salman walks with US National Security Council's coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk. (Twitter)
Prince Khalid bin Salman walks with US National Security Council's coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk. (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, US envoy discuss Yemen developments

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman held a meeting with United States Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

The US National Security Council’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk was also present at the meeting.

Prince Khalid, who is the most senior Saudi official to visit the US since President Joe Biden took office, held extensive high-level talks in Washington during his visit.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During talks with Lenderking, the deputy defense minister said he “affirmed the Kingdom’s continued support for the brotherly Yemeni people and their legitimate government.”

He also “discussed the latest efforts to reach a political resolution to the conflict that will achieve stability and security in Yemen.”

On Tuesday, Prince Khalid met with US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

After the talks on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that US officials “reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s right” to defend its territory and its people from cross-border attacks.

Read more:

US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal, US Secretary Blinken meet in Italy for G20

Saudi Arabia continues efforts to attract US military investment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanese women struggle to afford menstrual products as economic crisis worsens Lebanese women struggle to afford menstrual products as economic crisis worsens
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
Top Content
UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective  UK researchers discover new way to make future COVID-19 vaccines more effective 
‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages ‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests erupt in Iran over power outages
President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM President of Haiti Jovenel Moise has been assassinated: Interim PM
US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid
Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death  Kuwait court sentences notorious Ramadan murderer to death 
Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water Fake COVID-19 vaccine scam sees 2,000 people allegedly injected with salt water
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More