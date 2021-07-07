Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, US envoy discuss Yemen developments

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman held a meeting with United States Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

The US National Security Council’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk was also present at the meeting.

Advertisement

Prince Khalid, who is the most senior Saudi official to visit the US since President Joe Biden took office, held extensive high-level talks in Washington during his visit.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During talks with Lenderking, the deputy defense minister said he “affirmed the Kingdom’s continued support for the brotherly Yemeni people and their legitimate government.”

Met with the US National Security Council's coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa @brett_mcgurk and #USEnvoyYemen Tim Lenderking to discuss the latest developments in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/n87SI8KnXG — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 7, 2021

He also “discussed the latest efforts to reach a political resolution to the conflict that will achieve stability and security in Yemen.”

I affirmed the Kingdom’s continued support for the brotherly Yemeni people and their legitimate government, and discussed the latest efforts to reach a political resolution to the conflict that will achieve stability and security in Yemen. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 7, 2021

On Tuesday, Prince Khalid met with US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, and US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl.

After the talks on Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that US officials “reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s right” to defend its territory and its people from cross-border attacks.

.@PentagonPresSec: Today, @DOD_Policy met with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman to reaffirm the U.S.-Saudi defense relationship. pic.twitter.com/25uHKMupHI — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 6, 2021

Read more:

US reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia during high-level meetings with Prince Khalid

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal, US Secretary Blinken meet in Italy for G20

Saudi Arabia continues efforts to attract US military investment