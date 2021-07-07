.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, pictured with Sayed Mohammad Hosseini, Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in the UAE. (WAM)

UAE’s deputy PM meets with Iran’s envoy in Abu Dhabi to discuss cooperation

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister met on Wednesday with Iran’s Chargé d'Affaires in the UAE to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation, according to state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received Sayed Mohammad Hosseini, Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan, on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation to serve mutual interests of the two friendly countries. Issues of common interest were also discussed,” WAM reported on their meeting.

The charge d'affaires is the highest-ranking Iranian diplomat in the UAE, and Sheikh Mansour is the brother of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. He is also minister of presidential affairs.

Abu Dhabi downgraded its relations with Tehran in January 2016. Additionally, the UAE claims the Iran-controlled Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands located in the Gulf near the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of world oil output passes.

(With inputs from AFP)

