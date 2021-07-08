Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt

A fire that erupted on a ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was due to a natural accident that happened on a container that had flammable materials, a Dubai Government official told Al Arabiya.

A fire had broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Media Office confirmed in a tweet following the explosion.

"The UAE and Dubai are among the safest cities and countries in the world. Thank God, everything is safe. But this is a natural accident that happened in one of the containers, which was also carrying some flammable materials. There was no other reason, I mean," Mona Al Marri, Mona Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, told Al Arabiya.

A fire caused by an explosion on a ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, the Middle East's largest transshipment hub, was brought under control, the government's Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The chief of Dubai police told Al Arabiya the cause may have been "friction or high temperatures" during the hot summer months.

The Dubai Media Office said in a statement that there were no casualties or injuries. It posted footage of water being pumped to douse flames and debris at the scene.



There appeared to be normal movement of vehicles in and out of the port while civil defence vehicles continued to arrive at around 2100 GMT, according to Reuters witnesses.