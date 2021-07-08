Blast rocks UAE's Dubai, fire off ship docked at Jebel Ali port

.
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

A blast was heard across parts of the UAE’s city of Dubai on Wednesday night, with residents hearing a loud explosion, according to witnesses.

A fire had broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Media Office confirmed in a tweet following the explosion.

Unverified videos being shared on social media showed a loud ball of orange explosion close to the Jebel Ali Port.

The explosion heard in Dubai came from a ship docked off Jebel Ali port, Al Arabiya sources can confirm.

At least four residents living in the Dubai Marina area reported hearing the explosion and said their windows and doors at their homes were shaken as a result of the blast.

(Developing)

