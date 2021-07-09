.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Saudi Arabia’s Green Riyadh project aims to improve air quality and reduce temperature in the city. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Green Riyadh project aims to improve air quality and reduce temperature in the city. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s Green Riyadh project to plant 7.5 million trees

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Riyadh

Published: Updated:

The Green Riyadh project aims to create a greener and more eco-friendly city by planting 7.5 million trees by 2030 according to the project’s director, Abdelaziz al-Moqbel.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Some 3000 urban parks across the city are also planned, which they say will not only play an environmental and climatic role by reducing air and dust pollution, but also societal and urban by offering shade for pedestrians.

Most of the trees chosen by experts for this project are acacia due to their natural ability to withstand the region’s arid climate, and nurseries are being planted to provide saplings for trees that fail to take root.

Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative Gulf Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative

Some one million cubic meters of water will be used daily to irrigate this project, which they report will be recycled via a new complex underground irrigation system that will reuse wastewater.

Al-Moqbel predicts the Green Project will help decrease the temperature of the city by one to two degrees Celsius.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia selects 60,000 people to perform Hajj amid ongoing COVID-19 rules

Five years of achievements towards Vision 2030

Saudi Crown Prince announces Saudi Green Initiative, Middle East Green Initiative

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers
UK plans to scrap quarantine for vaccinated visitors in weeks UK plans to scrap quarantine for vaccinated visitors in weeks
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies
Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal
For Russia, US exit from Afghanistan creates security threat on southern flank For Russia, US exit from Afghanistan creates security threat on southern flank
US, French ambassadors to Lebanon in rare joint visit to Saudi Arabia US, French ambassadors to Lebanon in rare joint visit to Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More