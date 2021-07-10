Former UK boxing champ Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian drowns in Dubai

The son of former British boxing champion Chris Eubank drowned at a Dubai beach, The Sun newspaper reported on Saturday.

Sebastian Eubank died just days before his 30th birthday and one month after his wife Salma gave birth to their first child, son Raheem.

He had followed in his father’s career with a stint in professional boxing, before entering the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Eubank grew up in Hove, UK, but had been living in Dubai for several years where he worked as a personal trainer. He “was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies,” according to a statement from his family.

His father Chris, who rose to fame by becoming the World Boxing Organization (WBO) champion in two weight categories with a ten-year undefeated streak, paid an emotional tribute to his late son.

“Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” he said in a statement.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.

“As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Sebastian’s older brother Chris Eubank Junior, who is also a professional boxer, posted a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.

And to everyone out there reading this right now DON’T take ANY of your loved ones for granted. See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/bQHYUXDdQe — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

“I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old. Yesterday I cried the whole day,” he said in the Tweet.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind and spirit.”

